Monarch releases first quarter report | nnbw.com

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., parent of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, reported 2017 first quarter consolidated net revenues of $53.4 million increased 7.4% from $49.7 million in the prior year, driven by growth at both Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Casino revenues rose 4.0% year over year, food and beverage revenues grew 15.5% and hotel revenues increased 10.5%. Consolidated promotional allowances increased $0.6 million, or 5.7%. As a percentage of gross revenues, promotional allowances decreased to 18.1% from 18.3% a year ago.

