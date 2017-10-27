My Wedding Library hosts event on Nov. 5

My Wedding Library at The Summit Reno will be hosting its semi-annual indoor Wedding Faire, between Orvis and Loft at The Summit, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to vendor exhibits, guests will also view a bridal runway show, take part in cake tastings, and enjoy food and beverages from local food trucks.

Admission is free and open to the public, although couples are encouraged to pre-register online at http://www.myweddinglibrary.com to be entered into raffles for various wedding gifts and services.