NAE medical and recreational marijuana seminar | nnbw.com

NAE medical and recreational marijuana seminar
February 8, 2017
Nevada Association of Employers will hold a training seminar that will provide employers with information on workplace policy and practice regarding medical and recreational marijuana. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The price is $49 for NAE members and $89 for non-members. To register, call 775-329-4241 or email training@nae-online.org.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Former UNR basketball players now in business as Pink Hill Properties, LLC.
- Reno-Sparks retail market steady heading into 2017
- Tahoe Hydroponics Co. looks ahead as Nevada’s marijuana industry grows
- E-commerce company Zazzle comes to Reno
- Final BLM cost recovery for 2016 Burning Man event totals $2.1 million