NAE medical and recreational marijuana seminar | nnbw.com

Nevada Association of Employers will hold a training seminar that will provide employers with information on workplace policy and practice regarding medical and recreational marijuana. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The price is $49 for NAE members and $89 for non-members. To register, call 775-329-4241 or email training@nae-online.org.