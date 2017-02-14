NAIOP presents Developers Forum on Feb. 28 | nnbw.com

NAIOP presents Developers Forum on Feb. 28
February 14, 2017
The NAIOP Northern Nevada Chapter will host its’ Developers Forum, Tuesday, Feb. 28 beginning at 7 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Cost is $40 for NAIOP members, $50 for non-members and $60 at the door.
To register or for details, go online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-developers-forum-tickets-31756499545. For more information on NAIP, go online at: http://naiopnnv.com.
