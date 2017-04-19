National Automobile Museum wins NAAMY Awards | nnbw.com

National Automobile Museum wins NAAMY Awards
April 19, 2017
The National Automobile Museum won second place Awards of Excellence in both the Educational Programs and Newsletters and Magazines categories of the NAAMY Awards.
The National Association of Automobile Museums hosts the annual competition honoring the work of nonprofit automotive transportation museums.
