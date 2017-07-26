National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges announces honorees | nnbw.com

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), based in Reno, announced two honorees of the third annual Justice Innovation Awards recognizing the national Innovator of the Year and the Impact of the Year recipients: the Honorable Timothy Connors of the 22nd Circuit Court in Washtenaw County, Mich., and the Latin American Youth Center in Washington, D.C.

The honorees were recognized at the NCJFCJ's 80th Annual Conference.

The Innovator of the Year Award honors an active, in-good-standing NCJFCJ member who has inspired, sponsored, promoted or led an innovation or accomplishment of national significance in juvenile justice, child abuse and neglect, family law and/or domestic violence. The Impact of the Year Award recognizes, from the annual conference host state (Washington, D.C.), an individual, state/local court, law firm, advocacy group or service provider who has been instrumental in leading or implementing significant improvements or innovations which advance the mission of the NCJFCJ.