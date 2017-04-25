NDOT to begin Glendale improvements | nnbw.com

NDOT to begin Glendale improvements
April 25, 2017
The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin a road improvement project on April 24 to reconstruct and improve Glendale Avenue.
Approximately two and a half miles of Glendale Avenue and Second Street between Kietzke Lane and east McCarran Boulevard will be completely reconstructed and repaved.
The approximately $14 million improvement project by contractor Granite Construction is scheduled to continue through late 2017, with potential minor finishing construction in spring 2018.
Further project information is available at http://www.glendaleproject.com or by dialing 775-352-1920.
