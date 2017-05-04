Nevada Cancer Coalition redesigns website | nnbw.com

The Nevada Cancer Coalition has redesigned its website to improve the user experience.

Among the changes is a Spanish translation option. The site was designed by the Estipona Group, which also redesigned the logo pro bono to complement the creative vision of the website.

The Nevada Cancer Coalition is a non-profit collaboration of state and local government, health, medical and business leaders, the research community, cancer survivors, caregivers and advocates dedicated to improving quality of life by reducing the burden of cancer in Nevada. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacancercoali tion.org.