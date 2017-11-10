Nevada employment website launched

The Employment Security Division of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is launching a new web site, EmployNV. EmployNV is the state's online job resource where businesses can post job listings and jobseekers can find local and statewide employment information. Conveniences of the new website include: online access to employment services anytime; career tools to help users find jobs that match their skills and interests; comprehensive information on education and training programs; unduplicated job postings from across the internet; as well as easier applicant search and resume retrieval for businesses. Other resources include labor market data that will be readily available. To access the new EmployNV, visit http://www.EmployNV.gov. Users may also gain access to the site through DETR's website and the Nevada JobConnect website at http://www.nevadajobconnect.com and http://www.nvdetr.org.