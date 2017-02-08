Nevada sportsbooks report a win of nearly $11 million on Super Bowl bets | nnbw.com

The New England Patriots 34-28 overtime Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons won Nevada sports books $10.9 million on Sunday.

Sports fans bet a record $138.48 million on the Super Bowl, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“Unaudited figures show a sports book win of $10.93 million was recorded on wagers totaling $138,480,” Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett said.

The total win percentage was 7.9 percent.

Sunday’s win was the third highest in a decade. Seattle’s 2014 drubbing of Denver resulted in the biggest win of $19.67 million, followed by Denver’s win over Carolina in 2016 with $13.3 million.

This year marked a decade since the last time the sports books lost money on a Super Bowl, when the New York Giants defeated New England in 2008, costing the books $2.5 million.