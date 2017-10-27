Nevada unemployment claims down in September

In Nevada, 9,068 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed in Nevada in September, according to report released by the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

That is the lowest total of any month since August 1998, according to DETR. Additionally, initial claims were down 3 percent from September 2016 when there were 9,358 claims. September marks the seasonal low point of the year. The overall trend, best represented by the 12-month average, is at a post-recession low of 11,083 claims per month.