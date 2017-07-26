Nevada unemployment rates remain unchanged | nnbw.com

Nevada's unemployment rate for June stood at a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent, for the third month in a row. Additionally, the rate is down a full percentage point from a year ago. Initial claims for unemployment insurance continued to improve this month, with claims falling by 3.5 percent from June 2016, to 10,760, said Bill Anderson, chief economist for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

DETR also reported 10,758 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed in Nevada in June, a decline of 3.5 percent from June of last year when claims were 11,144. Claims rose from May by 6.5 percent, a result that was expected given the consistent month-to-month pattern seen in Nevada from May to June over the last two decades. The overall trend remains strong as the 12-month average, which best shows the level of initial claims, continues to fall and is at another post-recession low of 11,120.