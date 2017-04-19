 Newmont Mining Corp. announces quarterly dividend | nnbw.com

Newmont Mining Corp. announces quarterly dividend

Newmont Mining Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on June 22, to holders of record at the close of business on June 8.

This dividend is payable under the company's enhanced gold price-linked dividend policy which was approved in the fourth quarter of 2016 and came into effect in the first quarter of 2017.