Newmont Mining Corp. declares quarterly dividend | nnbw.com

Newmont Mining Corp. declares quarterly dividend
July 26, 2017
Newmont Mining Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 28, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 14.
This dividend is payable under the company's gold price-linked dividend policy. The dividend of $0.075 per share is triple the dividend paid in the prior year quarter.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Squaw Valley ends record 2017 ski season
- Peppermill Reno named one of the Top 10 Best Casinos by USA TODAY
- Switch to expand into iconic Virginia Street Post Office building in downtown Reno
- 40 years later, Carson City bypass a reality
- College of Engineering poised to increase economic prosperity for Nevada