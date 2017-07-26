 Newmont Mining Corp. declares quarterly dividend | nnbw.com

Newmont Mining Corp. declares quarterly dividend

Newmont Mining Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 28, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 14.

This dividend is payable under the company's gold price-linked dividend policy. The dividend of $0.075 per share is triple the dividend paid in the prior year quarter.