Newmont Mining quarterly reports

Newmont Mining, headquartered in Denver with interests in Nevada, reported third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $213 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, and adjusted net $183 million, or 35 cents per diluted share.

The company also reduced its net debt during third quarter to $1.1 billion with $3 billion in cash on hand.

For a full report, go online at: http://s1.q4cdn.com/259923520/files/doc_financials/quarterly/2017/Q3/Q3_2017-Earnings-Release_final.pdf.