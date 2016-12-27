News Briefs | Week of Dec. 19-23 | nnbw.com

Revision Brewing Co.

Revision Brewing Co., in Reno, signed an agreement with S.K.I Beer of Brooklyn to begin distributing Revision’s beer throughout New York City beginning in spring of 2017.

S.K.I Beer is one of the largest, independent, craft centric wholesalers in the country, and will soon be celebrating its 30th year in business. It has a customer base of 10,500 accounts.

The Summit

SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, based in Ladera Ranch, Calif., has acquired The Summit, a 186-unit, 709-bed, Class ‘A’ student housing community adjacent to the University of Nevada, Reno campus for approximately $70 million.

John Strockis, senior vice president of acquisitions for SmartStop Asset Management, facilitated the transaction on behalf of a SmartStop affiliate.

The Summit, located at 2780 Enterprise Road is currently 99 percent occupied. It is a seven-building property that sits on 8.95 acres and totals approximately 237,547 rentable square feet. The units are fully furnished and include energy-efficient appliances, ensuite washer and dryer, interior condominium finishes with granite countertops, pendant lighting, espresso finish cabinets and wood vinyl plank flooring. Its other amenities include a two-story clubhouse with fitness center, game lounge, pool, spa, computer room and business center, campus shuttle service, common area barbecues, tanning room, security, 14 private study rooms, covered parking, gated access and covered bike storage areas.

The Bosma Group, PC

The Bosma Group, PC, a tax preparation and accounting firm in Reno, will join CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, a professional services firm based in Milwaukee, Wis., effective Jan. 1.

As previously announced, GALLINA LLP, nationally recognized accounting firm, will also join CLA effective Jan. 1.

120 West Strategic Communications

120 West Strategic Communications, a Reno marketing agency founded and owned by Ira Gostin in mid-2016, has obtained two new clients.

Rye Patch is a Canadian mining company that operates the Florida Canyon Mine north of Lovelock, and is researching several exploration projects in the area. 120 West will be providing investor relations to the company.

Pink Hill is a building development enterprise owned by former University of Nevada, Reno basketball stars Kevinn Pinkney and Garry Hill-Thomas and is developing The Towers at Pink Hill, a mixed-use student housing and retail development on Virginia Street across from the University. 120 West is providing branding, marketing and communications services.

Nevada State Bank

Nevada State Bank’s Damonte Ranch branch located at 190 Damonte Ranch Parkway in Reno, will offer Saturday hours beginning Jan. 7.

The new Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular lobby hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-through hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stan Can Design

Stan Can Design, a Reno advertising and design firm, has been awarded three Gold and five Silver awards at the 2016 Davey Awards, an international award show honoring the best web, design, video, advertising and mobile creativity from smaller firms.

There were nearly 4,000 entries for Davey Awards this year.

Flirtey

Flirtey, a drone delivery service based in Reno, has completed 77 autonomous drone deliveries to customer homes in the United States since its commercial collaboration with 7-Eleven began in July.

Flirtey is the first drone delivery service to complete regular commercial deliveries to customer homes in the United States.

Ametherm

Carson City-based Ametherm, which specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting devices, announced that its sample kits of the company’s inrush current limiters and NTC sensing thermistors are now available from electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics.

Tahoe Resources Inc.

Brixton Metals Corp., has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Temex Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Tahoe Resources Inc., headquartered in Reno, to acquire 100 percent interest in the Gowganda Mine, a past-producing underground silver mine in Ontario, Canada.

Pacific Energy & Mining Co.

Pacific Energy & Mining Co., headquartered in Reno, reported its letter of intent for the sale of certain oil and gas properties between PEMC its partners Entrada Enterprises, JMD Resources Inc. and American Patriot Oil and Gas was terminated on Dec. 9. The LOI was not extended and all negotiations with American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) have been shelved. The decision was based on many factors, including lack of experience by the buyer for operating oil and gas properties and lack of U.S. based management.

As of Nov. 8, PEMC also noted its partners had advised AOW that Dan Green, Brett Murray and Jim Gibbons declined to be on the board of directors of AOW.

RTC

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) was awarded the silver level designation is a bike friendly business by the League of American Cyclists.

The RTC was recognized for its efforts to encourage cycling, transportation choices and environmentally sustainable modes of travel.

The RTC is among 1,300 businesses and organizations across the country to receive recognition.

Highway 50 project

Q&D Construction and The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) were presented Outstanding Achievement Awards for the successful and timely completion of the Cave Rock Tunnel extension project on Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe East Shore.

The awards were presented at the Tahoe Chamber’s Dec. 9 board meeting.

NNDA Pioneer Awards

The Northern Nevada Development Authority is calling for nominations for its 2017 Pioneer Awards.

The awards represent outstanding business achievements including new relocations and expansions in the Sierra Region of northern Nevada during 2016. Nomination deadline is Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. To submit nominations, go to: http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3150774/2017-Pioneer-Awards-Nominations. For details, contact Susannah Russell at 775-624-3958 or email at srussell@nnda.org.

Wells Fargo/Gallup

The Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index increased in November for the third straight quarter, bringing it to a nine-year high. The index, which gauges investor optimism, now registers +96, up from +79 in the third quarter. Among retired investors, the optimism index improved 36 points to +117 while increasing 11 points among non-retired investors to +89.

NCJFCJ

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has received 33 new and supplemental awards providing more than $10.5 million in additional funding. The NCJFCJ aims to improve outcomes for families and children in courts nationwide.

The $10.5 million in funding will support NCJFCJ projects that focus on a variety of areas that include: domestic violence; child protection and custody; domestic child sex trafficking; child welfare and foster care; keeping kids in school and out of court; preventing substance abuse; juvenile justice; trauma-informed justice; and research and data.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. has received approval from the West Virginia Lottery Commission for its pending acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. Eldorado Resorts operates the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort in West Virginia and the approval by the West Virginia Lottery Commission marks the first regulatory approval of the transaction. Eldorado and Isle of Capri are in the process of obtaining all necessary approvals for the planned transaction which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017. The timing of the closing is subject to obtaining certain regulatory approvals and satisfying other customary closing conditions including approval by the shareholders of both companies.

DETR

The unemployment rate in the Reno-Sparks metro area decreased to 4.2 percent in November, according to a report by Bill Anderson, chief economist for Research and Analysis Bureau of Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The unemployment rate in Carson City fell to 5.3 percent in November.

Additionally, there were 12,850 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed in Nevada in November, a decline of 9 percent from November of last year. The 12-month moving average, which best represents the overall trend in claims, fell to 11,522. This was the first time this measure has fallen below 12,000 since mid-2007, said Alessandro Capello, an economist with the Research and Analysis Bureau at DETR.

City National Bank

City National Bank, today announced that it has provided the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley with a $2,500 donation in support of Project Santa Claus. The money helped pay for new toys, clothes, bikes and much more for needy families throughout Douglas County.

Great Thyme Catering

Reno chef Clint Jolly’s company, Great Thyme Catering has teamed with Reno Media Group to create Warm Bowls for Warm Hearts to benefit St. Vincent’s, a part of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Reno Bighorns

The Reno Bighorns will play two games at the Golden 1 Center, the home arena of the Sacramento Kings, the NBA affiliate of the Bighorns.

The Bighorns will play the Santa Cruz Warriors on Feb. 24 and the Raptors 905 on March 3.

The Kings purchased controlling in the Bighorns, their NBA D-League affiliate.