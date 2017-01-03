News Briefs | Week of Dec. 26-30 | nnbw.com

Capitol Partners, LLC

Capitol Partners, LLC, a Reno-based community and government affairs firm, has been selected as the counsel of record for the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) for the 2017 Nevada Legislative session.

Capitol Partners was selected based on its experience in advocacy and lobbying at the state level.

Nursing homes

Northern Nevada nursing homes Life Care Center, and Rosewood Rehabilitation Center, both in Reno, Harmony Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Winnemucca, and Battle Mountain General Hospital’s nursing home facility have been named among the best nursing homes in the country in the 2016–2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Home report. Each have a Five Star overall rating.

The report rates more than 15,000 facilities using data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services covering health inspections, nurse staffing, and quality of care. Only 2,000 received the “Best Nursing Home” designation. For more information about the rankings, go to http://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.

Spin Games LLC

Spin Games LLC, a disruptive interactive gaming technologies company based in Reno, has been issued a “Casino Services Industry Enterprise” gaming license to distribute gambling content and technology in New Jersey by that state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Spin Games had been previously issued a transactional waiver that allowed it to distribute their winning content and technology to select casinos throughout 2016.

Peppermill Spa Casino Resort

The Peppermill Spa Casino Resort has added 50 additional Catalytic PURE AIR purifiers to its Reno property.

The product is made by Catalytic PURE AIR LLC of Reno, which supplies portable air purifiers to the casino, hotel, commercial and residential markets.

The Peppermill properties are already using hundreds of Catalytic PURE AIR purifiers in their properties throughout Nevada on the gaming floor, in public spaces and hotel rooms.

UFCU

United Federal Credit Union (UFCU) announced it donated $1,055 to local charities across northern Nevada during the 2016 Pay It Forward initiative.

As part of the program, UFCU provides $15 to every employee to give to a needy individual, family, or organization of their choice. Recipients of the donations included Kids Kottage emergency shelter, the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary, the Nevada Humane Society in Reno, and Project Santa Claus in Carson City.

Western Title Co.

Western Title Co., a title and escrow company of northeast Nevada, has raised more than $3,300 for local charities during 2016. A total of 27 charities received donations from Western Title’s charity drives and employee donations.

In 2016, more than 25 charities received donations, ranging from $300 to $500.

The main source of Western Title’s donations originates from a program called Casual Day Friday. Every employee in Western Title’s six offices, including Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Winnemucca, and Fernley participates in the program.