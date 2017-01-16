News Briefs | Week of Jan. 13 | nnbw.com

The Law Office of Richard G. Campbell, Jr.

Richard G. Campbell, Jr., a local attorney, has launched The Law Office of Richard G. Campbell, Jr., INC., a solo practice law firm.

The firm focuses on the areas of administrative law, public utility law, water law, complex business litigation, construction litigation and employment litigation.

Campbell grew up in northern Nevada and has been practicing law since 1981. He received his J.D. from Gonzaga University School of Law. A board member of Western Industrial Nevada (WIN), Campbell is a member of both the Washoe County and Clark County Bar Associations. He is admitted to the United States District Court Nevada, the United States Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit and the United States District Court Central, Eastern and Northern Districts California.

Capital Glass

Capital Glass of Carson City has been selected as a finalist for the Nevada Business Journal’s annual Family-Owned Business Awards in the “More the Merrier” category for businesses with 50 or more employees. Capital Glass, family owned and operated since 1968, employs nearly 60 northern Nevada residents and recently opened a second location in Reno.

Each year, the Nevada Business Journal honors outstanding organizations throughout Nevada that are owned and operated by local families.

Thirty finalists are selected in more than 10 categories with winners announced at the annual luncheon in March.

Keller Williams Realty Sparks

Keller Williams Realty Sparks has opened its new office at 155 Disc Drive, No. 103 in Sparks.

Keller Williams Realty Sparks has opened its new office at 155 Disc Drive, No. 103 in Sparks.

edible Reno-Tahoe

Amanda Burden and Jaci Goodman, publishers of the magazine, edible Reno-Tahoe, have purchased edible Sacramento, the 14-year-old publication that reaches an estimated 120,000 Californians throughout Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado and Placer counties.

The magazine is part of the Edible Communities family of publications celebrating local, seasonal, sustainable food and drink.

In Burden and Goodman’s seven years as publishers, edible Reno-Tahoe magazine has become one of the most successful Edible Communities in the country, doubling in size and going from publishing quarterly to bimonthly. It also has received numerous awards from the Nevada Press Association, the James Beard Foundation and the Reno News & Review’s “Best Of Awards.”

AndCo Consulting, LLC

The Bogdahn Group, an independent institutional investment consulting firm with approximately $70 billion in assets under advisement with an office in Reno, has rebranded to AndCo Consulting, LLC.

AndCo had acquired the Reno consulting firm of Bidart & Ross.

The acquisition provides Bidart & Ross with additional resources and capabilities to further service their clients.

The announcement comes two years after The Bogdahn Group became an employee-owned and employee-managed firm in January, 2015.

Headquartered in Orlando with offices around the country, AndCo Consulting offers investment consulting services for multiple types of institutional plans including defined benefit, defined contribution, taxable and tax-exempt deferred compensation, OPEB, VEBA, operating reserves, endowment and foundations.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Reno-Tahoe International Airport announced Southwest Airlines is now offering daily, non-stop service to Mineta San Jose International Airport. The service began Jan. 4.

The Southwest flight will operate non-stop daily, seven days a week on a Boeing 737 with 143 seats. Monday – Friday it will depart Reno-Tahoe at 9:50 a.m. and arrive in San Jose at 10:55 a.m. The return flight will depart San Jose at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 5:05 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the flight times vary slightly. The Southwest San Jose-Reno route will also offer passengers multiple connection opportunities up and down the west coast.

Southwest Airlines is offering airfare as low as $39 one-way between Reno and San Jose.

Mountainside at Northstar resort

Mountainside at Northstar resort in Truckee has added a brand-new Yoga Studio and Rendezvous Cabins featuring stunning views.

In addition, Mountainside is launching the first artist in residency program this month.

Pershing Resources Company, Inc.

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a mining company based in Reno, has posted revised financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015. The Company began the process of revising its financial statements in July of 2016.

The company began with one mineral rights property in 2004 and added to its portfolio in 2015. It expanded its Marco property in 2015 and its New Enterprise property in 2016.

Pershing Resources’ financials can be viewed at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSGR/filings or, on the Company’s website at: http://ir.pershingpm.com/otc-filings.

Pershing Gold Corp.

Pershing Gold Corp., a gold producer, provided an update on the progress towards production at its Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County, including a pre-feasibility study and permitting.

Pershing is nearing the completion of the third-party Pre-Feasibility Study on the mine that it initiated earlier this year. The PFS will refine the underlying assumptions used in the 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment on Relief Canyon, which is available on the Company’s website at http://www.pershinggold.com.

Mine Development Associates, McLelland Laboratories, Inc. and Kappes, Cassiday and Associates, all of Reno, have been commissioned to complete the PFS. Pershing Gold expects the PFS to be published in early 2017.

Pilot Gold Inc.

Pilot Gold Inc., located in the eastern Great Basin on the Nevada/Utah border, has announced drill results from the newly tested Peg Leg target at the 100 percent controlled Goldstrike Project in southwestern Utah.

For a complete table of drill results for the current holes, please go to: http://pilotgold.com/sites/default/files/GS_Intercepts12312016.pdf.

Gold Resource Corp.

Gold Resource Corp., a mining company based in Colorado, has acquired additional exploration mining claims, which consolidate the mineralized trend of its Isabella Pearl gold development project in Mineral County.

The claims were acquired from Nevada Select Royalty Inc. (“Nevada Select”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ely Gold and Minerals Inc.

Gold Resource acquired 100 percent of 153 mining claims from Nevada Select for $460,000, which included shares of restricted common stock valued at $300,000, and cash of $100,000, plus a one-time advanced royalty cash payment of $60,000. Nevada Select retained a net smelter return royalty (NSR) of 2.5 percent on the claims.

The Company has the right to buy down 0.5 percent of the NSR on the claims for $500,000.

Rain Mine closure

The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District, Tuscarora Field Office is in the process of preparing an Environmental Assessment to evaluate impacts of the Rain Mine Closure in Elko County. Public scoping is now open and public comment will be accepted until Feb. 11.

Newmont Mining Company has submitted an amendment to the Rain Mine Plan of Operations for Final Closure and Alternatives. The Rain Mine is located in Elko County approximately 18 air miles south west of Elko and 10 miles southeast of Carlin.

The Rain Mine ceased operations in 2004 and reclamation and closure of minor mine facilities has continued since then. Approximately 183 acres of public land and 755 acres of private lands were disturbed during mine operations.

Comments can be emailed to TuscFO_NEPA@blm.gov or submitted to BLM, Attn.; Tom Schmidt, 3900 E. Idaho Street in Elko.

Nevada Builders Alliance

New northern Nevada members of the Nevada Builders Alliance are:

Reno: Encore DEC, LLC and Star Construction Sales.

Sun Valley: Beautiful Homes Nevada.

Carson City: Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, LLC.

Minden: Carson Valley Accounting.

Fallon: Out West Buildings, LLC.

The Builders Alliance also has partnered with Aflac insurance company.

Sewer system project quotes

A&K Earth Movers, Inc., is requesting quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the Pine Grove 2017 sewer system improvements project in Churchill County.

Bid date is Thursday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.

For details, email: cgable@akearthmovers.com.

Tax scam warning

The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and tax industry leaders today warned tax professionals to be alert to an email scam from cybercriminals posing as clients soliciting their services.

A new variation of this phishing scheme is targeting accounting and tax preparation firms nationwide. The scheme’s objective is to collect sensitive information that will allow fraudsters to prepare fraudulent tax returns.

These latest phishing emails come in typically two stages. The first email is the solicitation, which asks tax professionals questions such as “I need a preparer to file my taxes.” If the tax professional responds, the cybercriminal sends a second email. This second email typically has either an embedded web address or contains a PDF attachment that has an embedded web address.

In some cases, the phishing emails may appear to come from a legitimate sender or organization (perhaps even a friend or colleague) because they also have been victimized. Fraudsters have taken over their accounts to send phishing emails.

Gas prices

Reno recorded the highest prices in Nevada for December, average at $2.76 a gallon, according to the monthly AAA Fuel Gauge Report that was released Jan. 10.

Sparks recorded prices of $2.73, Carson City was $2.39, and Elko recorded prices of $2.43. North Las Vegas posted the lowest prices in the state at $2.36.

Nevada average price is $2.46 a gallon, which ranks in the top 15 most expensive markets in the country and followed regional prices upward over the past week- although just by 2 cents, according to Cynthia Harris, AAA Nevada spokesperson.

Networking Mixer

The Public Relations Society of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter invites the community to join us on Thursday, Jan.26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Foundry, 255 N. Sierra St. STE 140, Reno, for the first PRSA Sierra Nevada Chapter networking mixer of the year.

Attendees will have an opportunity to peek inside the new headquarters of the Foundry agency, formerly known as The Bauserman Group, and to learn how and why the agency decided to rebrand in the Biggest Little City.

Attendees also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the Truckee Meadows. Snacks and drinks will be supplied by Foundry for members and the cost is only $5 for non-members and students.

