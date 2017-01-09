News Briefs | Week of Jan. 6 | nnbw.com

EDAWN

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) announced its new members.

Granite Construction Company and Toll Brothers have joined EDAWN as Gold Investors.

GTO Capital Partners have joined the organization as a Silver Investor.

TCI Wealth Advisors

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc., a wealth advisory firm with an office in Reno, has received the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX) certification.

CEFEX certification provides an independent recognition of a firm’s conformity to a defined Standard of Practice placing client’s interests first.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Feb. 15, followed by a conference call and webcast on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

NDOT

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting bids on the following projects:

Chip seal and seal coat on U.S. Highway 93 in Elko and White Pine counties.

Construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes on State Route 445 (Pyramid Highway) at Calle De La Plata Road in Spanish Springs.

Reconstruct roadway on State Route 648 (Glendale Avenue from Kietzke Lane to McCarran Boulevard in Sparks).

Synergy Research Group

New data from Synergy Research Group shows that across six key cloud services and infrastructure market segments, operator and vendor revenues for the four quarters ending September 2016 reached $148 billion, having grown by 25 percent on an annualized basis.

STEM Mentor Network

Nevada’s Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) office has launched the STEM Mentor Network (https://stemmentor.epscorspo.nevada.edu/), which provides Nevada students with a database of faculty research mentors together with access to research opportunities and partnerships in STEM via a single interactive, user-friendly website.

The network also aims to serve the STEM faculty in Nevada. In the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) many researchers are already active as mentors. Now these mentors can easily submit their profile and any current opportunities they have in STEM research. The researchers can also use the resource to connect with other members of the NSHE to share research opportunities and collaborations.

Q&D Construction

Q&D Construction, Inc. won the following NDOT contracts:

Construction of a portion of the highway system at MY 922 in Carson City Maintenance Yard.

Construction of the highway system on Nordyke Road over the East Fork at Walker River in Lyon County.

Construction of a portion of the highway system at MY 921 in Reno Maintenance Yard.

Sierra Nevada Construction

Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc., won an NDOT contract for construction on a portion of the highway system on State Route 529 from S. Carson Street, Overland Street to Fairview Drive in Carson City.

Artown

Artown has received an Art Works grant for $25,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Artown is one of five organizations that received an Art Works grant in Nevada, and one of two organizations in northern Nevada.

The Art Works category focuses on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and the strengthening of communities through the arts.

SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding nonfarm businesses in rural Nevada counties of the Feb. 2 deadline for SBA federal disaster loan economic injury.

The loans are available to businesses in Elko and Humboldt counties and up to $2 million for working capital needs caused by a disaster.

BLM oil and gas lease

The Bureau of Land Management will hold an online oil and gas lease sale March 14. The sale includes 67 parcels totaling almost 116,000 acres in the Elko District for northeastern Nevada.

The online auction begins at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time (7 a.m. PST) on Tuesday, March 14, on http://www.energynet.com. Each parcel will have its own unique two-hour open bidding period with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. Bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.

The auction website is open to everyone; however, you must register as a bidder on the EnergyNet site before the sale in order to submit bids for any individual parcel.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. and Southwest Gas Corporation today has completed the previously announced reorganization of the company into a holding company structure. SWG Holdings is now the parent holding company of Southwest, Centuri Construction Group, and their respective subsidiaries. SWG Holdings trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker symbol (SWX), and will have the same CUSIP previously used by Southwest, CUSIP #844895102.

Southwest shareholders automatically became shareholders of SWG Holdings, on a one-for-one basis, with the same number of shares and same ownership percentage as they held immediately prior to the reorganization.

The reorganization is designed to provide further separation between Southwest’s regulated and unregulated businesses, and to offer additional financing flexibility.

Reno Craft Beer Week

Reno Craft Beer Week returns for its third year and is scheduled for June 2-10, to promote the craft beer culture, and showcase participating breweries, restaurants, pubs, and retailers.

The event will again kickoff with the biggest little home brew competition Backwash on June 2, and close with the Nevada Craft Brewers Association CollaBREWation Gala in downtown Sparks on June 10.

Renocraftbeerweek.com will again act as the central hub for activity planning, coordination and communication for Reno Craft Beer Week. Participating businesses are responsible for planning and hosting their own events.

BANN

The Builders Association of Northern Nevada hosts its “Forcecast 2017 and Beyond” breakfast meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17 beginning at 7:15 a.m. at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight.

For details, call 775-329-4611 or email Teris@thebuilders.com.

CREW luncheon

Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Northern Nevada Chapter hosts its January luncheon with guest speaker Terri Cooper, vice president sales for Switch.

The luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Cost is $25 for CREW members and $35 for non-members.

To RSVP, go online at: http://www.memberize.com/clubportal/EventDetailPublic2.cfm?clubID=1271&p=568289&mz=F85DD4F8-9EA1-4725-8EDF05D1BB01880D&EventID=240053.

Nevada Builders

The Nevada Builders Alliance presents its annual Dinner and Board Installation Friday, Jan. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The Grove in South Reno.

For more information, go to nevadabuilders.org or call 775882-4353.

EDAWN luncheon

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) hosts its Community Luncheon & Economic Update from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

Mike Kazmierski, EDAWN’s president and CEO will speak about “5 Years of Change: Where Do We Go From Here.”

Cost is $25 per person.

For details, contact Sheila Imsdahl at 775-829-3704, or email imsdahl@edawn.org.

WIN breakfast

Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) hosts Dr. Pete McGraw, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, for a discussion, “Rebound: Humor and Leadership” at its January breakfast meeting.

This month’s breakfast will take place at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino on Friday, Jan. 27 from 7-9 a.m.

Breakfast is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. RSVPs are encouraged. For more information, to RSVP or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.winevada.com.

AMA

The Reno-Tahoe Chapter of the American Marketing Association hosts its January Luncheon with a presentation, “The People’s Space Featuring Rick Robinson, Billups.”

The luncheon is Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Tickets for the event ranhge from $20-$40.

For tickets, go online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-peoples-space-featuring-rick-robinson-billups-tickets-29838971166.

NCET Tech Bite

The Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology presents its January Tech Bite luncheon featuring Jim Annis, president and CEO of the Applied Companies.

The event is Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Cost is $25 for NCET members, and $35 for non-members. Tables of eight are available for $200 for NCET members and $280 for non-members. Advance reservations are required by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

For details, contact NCET at 775-453-0130 or email info@ncet.org.

NCET Tech Wednesday

The Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology presents its January Tech Wednesday meeting on Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bristlecone Holdings, 1401 S. Virginia St.

Cost is $15 for NCET members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children under 18 accompanied by an adult.

For details, contact NCET at 775-453-0130 or email info@ncet.org.

eWomenNetwork

eWomenNetwork’s Reno/Carson/Tahoe Chapter presents a January networking event Jan. 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno.

It features presenter Debbie Whitlock.

Cost is $42.50 for eWomenNetwork members, $52.50 for non-members and $62.50 beginning on Jan. 15. For details, call 775-747-2726, or go online at http://www.ewomennetwork.com/chapter/reno.

