News Briefs | Week of March 3 | nnbw.com

The Research and Analysis Bureau of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported recently that Nevada's weekly wages during the third quarter of 2016 averaged $950, a gain of 10.2 percent from the previous year when weekly wages were $862. Wages have been trending up since 2011, albeit at a modest pace, with gains recorded in 13 of the past 14 quarters. At the height of the recession, wages declined in five of seven quarters. Underlying trends continue to improve, as wage growth is keeping up with inflation. During the first three quarters of 2016, consumer prices are up 1.4 percent from a year ago, suggesting that wages are also growing in "real" terms.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., owner of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, reported a 2016 fourth quarter net revenue of $55.6 million, a growth of 8 percent year over year from 2015. Revenue from the company's casino operations rose 9.6 percent year over year and food and beverage revenue increased 6.7 percent, offsetting a 1.5 percent decline in hotel revenue. Consolidated promotional allowance increased $0.6 million, or 5.6 percent. As a percentage of gross revenues, promotional allowances decreased to 17.7 percent from 18 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Monarch generated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of $2.2 million, or 17.8 percent, over the same period a year ago.

For a full report, go online at: http://www.monarchcasino.com/news_pressreleasesarticle.asp?id=92.

Southwest Gas

The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has increased the quarterly common stock dividend from $.45 per share to $.495 per share for shareholders of record on May 15, 2017, and payable on June 1.

Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc.

Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. was awarded a contract from The City of Reno for the San Mateo Avenue and Norman Drive Neighborhood Street Rehabilitation Project in an amount not to exceed $2,716,000.

The project consists of the rehabilitation of 11 streets located in southwest Reno between South McCarran Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard.

Noble Studios

Noble studios recently launched a new, redesigned version of the health and wellness website, http://www.drweil.com. Key features of the site include a clean design, a more engaging user experience, and enhanced search and navigation to resources reinforcing the principles of integrative medicine.

EDAWN

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada and several northern Nevada companies hosted a booth at the Women Engineers Local Conference Feb. 24-26 at the San Jose Marriott Hotel in San Jose, Calif.

EDAWN was joined by representatives from Panasonic, Aerion and Reno Engineering to promote northern Nevada as a place for engineering professionals to pursue careers in mechanical, electrical, industrial, aerospace and civil engineering.

Nevada Unions

The Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor released information on Union Membership. In the news release, BLS reported that the number of workers belonging to a union was 146,000 in Nevada. Union members accounted for 12.1 percent of wage and salary workers in Nevada, compared to 10.7 percent nationwide. Nevada ranked 14th in the nation in union membership percentage. The full report is available at http://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/unionmembership_nevada.htm.

The Brewer's Cabinet

Bonanza Beverage Company is launching its locally made craft beer in Las Vegas. The Brewer's Cabinet has been making craft beer in Reno since 2012. Bonanza Beverage Company began distributing the full line of bottle and keg brew made by The Brewer's Cabinet in February.

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has selected the Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska Child Dependency Court; the 10th Circuit Court, Family Division in Saginaw, Mich.; and the Berrien County Trial Court, Family Division in St. Joseph, Mich. as three of six new courts to join their Implementation Sites Project, which helps to improve outcomes for abused and neglected children and their families.

The NCJFCJ Implementation Sites Project, is funded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. As part of their involvement in this project, Implementation Sites are expected to implement meaningful change, evaluate progress as well as share challenges and successes with other courts across the country.

Medical Spa and Bella Lago Aesthetics

Dr. Charles Virden announced last week Renovation, Dr. Virden's medical spa in Reno and Bella Lago Aesthetics in Truckee will now offer CoolSculpting, a non-invasive, fat-reducing procedure. The new technology is reported as being 45 percent more comfortable than before with better results, in a shorter amount of time.

University Medical Center

University Medical Center, Administration Department/Senior Leadership Team has been awarded the 2016 Cashman Good Government Award, presented annually by the Nevada Taxpayers Association. The award was presented by NTA Board Member Tim Cashman during the Association's Biennial Legislative Dinner in Carson City on Feb. 22.

Pah Rah Park

Demolition of the existing seasonal restroom at Pah Rah Mountain Park begins March 6 to make way for a larger prefabricated restroom building open year-round. The project will include demolition of portions of the walking path which will be closed during construction. Expected completion of the project is April 1.

All of the park lighting will remain off until the construction is complete. Portable restrooms will be available during this project. Pah Rah Mountain Park is located at 1750 Shadow Lane in Sparks.

TMCC

In celebration of National CTE Month, Truckee Meadows Community College has announced a late-start class in Unmanned Aerial Systems during spring semester, March 28-May 11. The class is Introduction to Unmanned Aerial Systems, Aviation 101, section 8002, and will be held Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center. For more information, contact Barbara Evans in the Technical Sciences Division at 775-856-5302, or Mark Sharp at 775-856-5325.

Nonprofit IT Makeover Campaign

Microsoft and IQ Technology Solutions are providing a combined contribution of $20,000 in funding and services to local nonprofit charitable organizations as part of the ninth annual IT Makeover campaign. The funding is designed to be used by the recipient organization to upgrade or enhance its IT systems and deliver new technology solutions.

Nonprofit charitable organizations interested in applying for the campaign funding will need to submit an application that includes a description of current information technology solutions and thoughts on how the campaign funds could be used to help fulfill their missions and provide benefits to the community.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 31. Recipients will be announced in May. For more information or to register for the Tech Day event, email ITMakeover@IQisIT.com. You can visit the campaign website at http://www.iqisit.com/resources/itmakeover/ to download the application.

Alston Construction

Matt Clafton, vice president and general manager of Alston Construction Company, Inc., announced the company has completed a tenant improvement project for Alltrade Tools LLC at Red Rock 200 industrial park in Reno. The company will reside in a 75,000-square-foot space in Red Rock 200 industrial park. Alston Construction completed the work on the $7.2 million project, with Panattoni Development acting as the developer. The architect on the project was Tectonics Design Group.

United Airlines

Reno-Tahoe International Airport will begin non-stop flights to Chicago on United Airlines starting June 8. United Airlines will offer daily, seven days a week non-stop service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The United flight will operate on a Boeing 737 with 143 seats. It will depart Chicago at 7:35 p.m., arriving in Reno at 9:45 p.m. The Reno outbound flights will depart here locally at 11:20 p.m., arriving in Chicago at 5 a.m. Tickets are on sale now. For rates and information follow the link at http://www.renoairport.com.

Advanced Health Chiropractic

Dr. Melissa Perotti, D.C., of Advanced Health Chiropractic, opened a second office in the South Meadows area. Advanced Health Chiropractic offers the latest in chiropractic technology including computerized adjustments with ImpulseIQ®, electrical muscle stimulation, cryotherapy and deep tissue laser therapy with LiteCure. Dr. Perotti has been the official chiropractor for the Reno Aces since 2009 and specializes in chiropractic health for professional and amateur athletes. The new office is located at 9437 Double Diamond Parkway, Suite 18 in South Reno. T

The original office remains open at 9570 S. McCarran Blvd in West Reno. For more information please call 775-683-9026 or 775-746-2555, or visit http://www.renospine.com.

Nevada State Bank

On Feb. 13 Nevada State Bank presented a check for $8,718 to the Reno Rodeo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reno Rodeo, northern Nevada's longest-running and largest annual professional sporting event. This is the sixth year Nevada State Bank helped collect donations of clothing and cash for the cause.

City National Bank

City National Bank announced last week that it has awarded 121 Reading is The Way Up literacy grants totaling more than $90,000 to support literacy-based projects as well as financial literacy to elementary, middle and high schools in Nevada, California, New York and Georgia.

This year's teacher literacy grants were the most City National has ever awarded since the literacy grant program began in 2005.

For a list of all grant recipients, go to http://www.readingisthewayup.org/literacy.php.

Deceuninck

The recently released 2016 financial results for Deceuninck Group indicates that sales grew 4.1 percent to €670.9 million driven by strong business development especially in Turkey and the United States.

U.S. manufacturing capacity expanded thanks to the successful start of the new facility in Fernley in 2016 which allows Deceuninck, which is based in Belgium with U.S. headquarters in Ohio, to better service customers on the West Coast.

