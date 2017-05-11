North Lake Tahoe Announces Special Event Partnership Funding Program | nnbw.com

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB) has the rolled out of a special events partnership funding program to support annual special events in the Incline Village, Crystal Bay, and North Lake Tahoe regions.

The program is supported by transient lodging taxes earmarked for events that occur in Incline Village, Crystal Bay, and North Lake Tahoe. Per the IVCBVB, qualifying events must reinforce the North Lake Tahoe branding message, provide the IVCBVB with a sustainable and appealing destination message, and attract overnight visitors. Historically, these events have included, but are not limited to: festivals, fairs, community events and certain sporting events.

This funding program will provide organizations that execute annual events in the region with the means to broaden their public outreach and advertising efforts to potential out-of-market visitors that might otherwise be unreachable. Funding will not be used to supplement event production expenses or augment net income.

Partnership funding information and applications can be found on GoTahoeNorth.com under the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau section in Business & Community or by visiting bit.ly/IVCBVB_SpecialEventsFunding.

Completed applications and supplemental documents are to be submitted electronically or via hard copy no later than Wednesday, May 31, at 5 p.m. Applications and supplemental materials will not be accepted after this deadline; applicants should be advised submissions do not guarantee funding.