Northern Nevada Human Resources Association presents events | nnbw.com

The Northern Nevada Human Resources Association will be holding a breakfast meeting Wednesday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Bob Potts, research director for the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, and Christopher Robison, supervising economist for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, will talk about northern Nevada's workforce at the meeting.

For details visit http://www.cvent.com/events/nnhra-s-reno-area-may-breakfast-meeting-br-northern-nevada-workforce-snapshot-/event-summary-2c8e4287fc7f4a29ac26e3b936b78191.aspx.

NNHRA will also hold a breakfast meeting Thursday, May 18 from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Joanie's Creekside Café on 1795 E. College Pkwy., Suite 100 in Carson City.

Anthony Hall from Holland and Hart will present information on the Family and Medical Leave Act and its intersections with other laws like ADA and Workers Compensation.

For details, visit http://www.cvent.com/events/nnhra-s-carson-area-may-breakfast-meeting-br-finding-your-way-through-fmla-/event-summary-f760b7204aef4b6db9e52e7f69443986.aspx.