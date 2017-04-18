NV Energy exceeds renewable energy mandate for seventh year in a row | nnbw.com

NV Energy exceeds renewable energy mandate for seventh year in a row
April 18, 2017
NV Energy has filed its state mandated 2016 Renewable Portfolio Standard Annual Report with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, achieving a 26.6 percent level in northern Nevada.
This is the seventh year in a row that NV Energy has exceeded the state's renewable energy mandate. The 2016 legislated requirement is 20 percent, based on total retail energy sales.
