Pacific States Communications now offers Interactive Intelligence | nnbw.com

Pacific States Communications now offers Interactive Intelligence
April 18, 2017
Pacific States Communications has announced that the company will now offer Interactive Intelligence, recently acquired by Genesys.
Genesys-Interactive Intelligence focuses on offering modern call center communication technology, enabling customer engagement and communications through cloud-based products.
For more information, visit http://www.psc-reno.com.
