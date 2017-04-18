 Pacific States Communications now offers Interactive Intelligence | nnbw.com

Pacific States Communications now offers Interactive Intelligence

Pacific States Communications has announced that the company will now offer Interactive Intelligence, recently acquired by Genesys.

Genesys-Interactive Intelligence focuses on offering modern call center communication technology, enabling customer engagement and communications through cloud-based products.

For more information, visit http://www.psc-reno.com.