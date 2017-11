Incline Village-based PDL BioPharma, Inc. reported total revenues of $62.7 million in the third quarter and $252 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30.

Operating expenses for the third quarter were $30.1 million, compared to $21 million from 2016. Operating expenses were $88.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to $40.7 million in the same period 2016.