Pershing Resources Company, Inc., expands the area of its Mohave-Standard Project | nnbw.com

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., has expanded the area of its Mohave-Standard Project to cover an additional 460 acres or a total area of 880 acres. The company reviewed exploration work and data, acquired from the previous holder of the claims, that indicated the possible presence of several ore bodies extending from the original claim area.

A Phase One study on the now expanded Mohave-Standard claim area is tentatively planned to begin later this year. The Company plans to initiate the study on the property after it has completed the review and qualification process for its Regulation A Form 1-A offering statement filing. Pending results of the study, a Phase Two drilling program will be planned for 2018. Pershing Resources first staked the Mohave-Standard claims in late 2016.