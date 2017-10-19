Plumas Bancorp record earnings

Plumas Bancorp, parent company of Plumas Bank, reported record earnings during the third quarter ending Sept. 30. Earnings during the third quarter of 2017 totaled $2.4 million, or 48 cents per share, an increase of $491,000 from $2 million, or 40 cents per share, during the third quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share increased to 47 cents per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 from 39 cents per share during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016.