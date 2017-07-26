 Powerhouse Construction, Inc. awarded park project | nnbw.com

Powerhouse Construction, Inc. awarded park project

Powerhouse Construction, Inc., was awarded the contract for the construction of a skate park at Miguel Ribera Park in an amount not to exceed $340,139 from Public Works Capital Projects Fund and Residential Construction Tax District 4 Funds. The City of Reno also received a $225,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for this project.