Professional Saleswomen of Nevada announces finalists for SWOTY award | nnbw.com

Professional Saleswomen of Nevada announced the five finalists for their 30th annual Saleswomen of the Year award luncheon to be held on May 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort. Nominations were accepted for outstanding women who excel in growing their business in the areas of sales and marketing, excellence in community involvement and who have achieved personal growth.

The five finalists include: Staci Nauman, (Keller Williams Real Estate); Robyn Nichols, (Reno Tahoe USA); Shari Pheasant, (Horse Power Strategies); Jill Rutherford, (OCG Creative); and Kimberly Wade, (Nevada Humane Society).

These finalists will now compete for the "Saleswoman of the Year" award and the winner will be chosen by a panel of impartial business experts and announced at the luncheon.

Tickets for the luncheon are $35 per person and $260 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased and register for food choice online at http://www.psn-nevada.com/event-2461614.