Professional Saleswomen of Nevada seeks SWOTY nominations | nnbw.com

Professional Saleswomen of Nevada seeks SWOTY nominations
March 14, 2017
Professional Saleswomen of Nevada (PSN) is seeking nominations for their 30th annual Saleswomen of the Year (SWOTY) award luncheon to be held on May 9th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
Nominations for SWOTY are now being accepted and can be submitted to http://www.psn.nevada.com and click on SWOTY. The final five nominees will be announced at the SWOTY kick-off party Tuesday, April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Atlantis. Deadline for nominations is March 25.
Tickets for the luncheon are $35 per person and $260 for a table of eight, and can be purchased online at http://www.psn-nevada.com/event-2461614.