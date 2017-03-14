Professional Saleswomen of Nevada seeks SWOTY nominations | nnbw.com

Professional Saleswomen of Nevada (PSN) is seeking nominations for their 30th annual Saleswomen of the Year (SWOTY) award luncheon to be held on May 9th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Nominations for SWOTY are now being accepted and can be submitted to http://www.psn.nevada.com and click on SWOTY. The final five nominees will be announced at the SWOTY kick-off party Tuesday, April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Atlantis. Deadline for nominations is March 25.

Tickets for the luncheon are $35 per person and $260 for a table of eight, and can be purchased online at http://www.psn-nevada.com/event-2461614.