Pulse Performance gets financing
October 19, 2017
Scott Stites, a U.S. Marine veteran and owner of Pulse Performance, recently closed $352,000 financing on his business's new location in Sparks with assistance from Nevada State Development Corporation and Plumas Bank.
Pulse Performance specializes in Computer Numerical Control machining and products range from machined motorcycle and automotive parts to high-end audio and adaptive metal technologies used in a broad range of industrial and consumer applications.