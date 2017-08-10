Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe selects Locus EIM SaaS | nnbw.com

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (PLPT) Environmental Department has selected Locus EIM SaaS as its environmental data quality management and reporting software solution.

Locus EIM SaaS is produced by Locus Technologies, a cloud-based company that makes EHS software.

The PLPT was looking for a way to streamline their current data management and reporting activities for the environmental data collected at its reservation, located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno.