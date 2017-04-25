RE/MAX Realty Affiliates recognized among nation’s best | nnbw.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates recognized among nation’s best
April 25, 2017
RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, a real estate company in northern Nevada, ranks among the 500 most productive brokerages in the United States, based on home sales data in the 2017 Real Trends 500 survey.
The REAL Trends 500 ranks the largest U.S. brokerages in the country by total residential transaction sides with a minimum of 500 sides needed to qualify for participation. RRA, with offices in Reno, Gardnerville and Carson City, placed 372, up from 395 in 2016, in units and 255, up from 355 in 2016, in volume on the report.
For more information on RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, visit http://www.RenoToTheMax.com, http://www.realty-affiliates.com or http://www.realtyaffiliatescarson.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Google joins tech companies at Tahoe Reno Industrial Center
- Hotel projects under way at Sparks Marina
- First of its kind in Nevada produce cooling facility to open in Yerington in May
- City of Reno releases draft citywide policies for Master Plan
- Lake Tahoe and Reno real estate markets weather record breaking winter