RE/MAX Realty Affiliates recognized among nation’s best | nnbw.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, a real estate company in northern Nevada, ranks among the 500 most productive brokerages in the United States, based on home sales data in the 2017 Real Trends 500 survey.

The REAL Trends 500 ranks the largest U.S. brokerages in the country by total residential transaction sides with a minimum of 500 sides needed to qualify for participation. RRA, with offices in Reno, Gardnerville and Carson City, placed 372, up from 395 in 2016, in units and 255, up from 355 in 2016, in volume on the report.

