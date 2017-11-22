REMSA receives grant from Nevada Office of Traffic Safety

The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) received a $20,000 grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to educate the public about pedestrian safety in order to decrease injuries and deaths in Washoe County.

The grant will be implemented with many regional partners, including the Washoe County School District, the Regional Transportation Commission and regional law enforcement agencies.

Through collaborative efforts, the grant will enable REMSA to spread a unified message to residents of Washoe County about taking personal responsibility for improving pedestrian safety.