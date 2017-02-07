Reno-based Kirkman acquires Rose Laboratories | nnbw.com

Kirkman, a 67-year-old nutritional supplement manufacturer based in Reno, has acquired Rose Laboratories, Inc., formerly located in Bend, Ore.

Rose Laboratories offers nutraceutical products, especially formulated for healthcare practitioners.

Kirkman plans to retain Rose Laboratories’ branded product line, which will be produced at Kirkman’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Lake Oswego, Ore.

“Rose Laboratories, was a natural fit for Kirkman,” David Humphrey, CEO and president of Kirkman said in a press release. “Both companies have been family-owned with long histories of dedication to providing customers with effective products to meet special health needs.”

Kirkman is a supplier of nutritional supplements for individuals with special dietary requirements and sensitivities.

“The unique formulations, marketed by Rose Laboratories, will allow Kirkman® to expand its product offerings to certain types of healthcare practitioners,” Humphrey said.

Rose Laboratories was started in California and was purchased 34 years ago by Wes and Rosemary Cooley (husband and wife). In the 1980s, the couple moved the company to Bend. Their daughter, Linda Carlin, served as president of the company until it was sold to Kirkman.

Carlin said she looks forward to the expansion of Rose Laboratories’ product lines and market that Kirkman® can provide with its manufacturing capabilities and established distribution channels.

Rose Laboratories products can still be purchased on its website at http://www.roselabs.net.

To learn more about Kirkman, visit the company’s web site at http://www.kirkmangroup.com.