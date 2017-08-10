 Reno receives high marks as retirement destination | nnbw.com

Back to: News Briefs

Reno receives high marks as retirement destination

Reno ranks 41st in the nation for "Best Places to Retire in the U.S." according to report by zumper.

A report can be found here: https://www.zumper.com/blog/2017/08/best-places-to-retire-in-the-u-s/.