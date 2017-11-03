Reno rents rise in October
November 3, 2017
Reno ranked as the 66th most expensive rental market in the nation in October, according to Zumper's National Rent Report for November. Zumper is a national online apartment rental marketplace.
The one-bedroom rate is $780, which is an increase of 5.4 percent from September and is 11.4 percent from October of 2016. The two-bedroom rate is $1,090, which is a 4.8 percent increase from September and a 13.5 percent increase from October of 2016.
Overall, the national one-bedroom rental rate dropped 1.4 percent to $1,175, while two-bedroom rate decreased a slight 0.7 percent to $1,391, and covers 100 cities nationwide.