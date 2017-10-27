Reno-Tahoe International Airport introduces drone app

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is one of four medium-sized (Class C) commercial airports in the nation taking part in a pilot program that will allow Federal Aviation Administration-approved Part 107 drone operators to obtain almost real-time approval to fly their drones.

The app is designed to make what has been the sometimes-lengthy approval process move quickly and safely. To download the app, go to:

https://www.faa.gov/uas/programs_partnerships/uas_data_exchange/.

The app is not intended for recreational use or drone hobbyists.