The Reno-Tahoe International Airport wants to land local retail and restaurant businesses at one of the airport's terminals. The airport is hosting a local business workshop from 8 to 10 a.m. June 15, in the terminal. The workshop will walk local businesses through the process of opening a retail or restaurant operation at the airport. For details, contact Titus Roberson at 775-328-6418 or at troberson@renoairport.com.