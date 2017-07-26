Renovation, Dr. Virden’s Medical Spa introduces new web site | nnbw.com

Renovation, Dr. Virden’s Medical Spa introduces new web site
July 26, 2017
Renovation, Dr. Virden's Medical Spa, has launched a new website. The new website offers a more comprehensive look at the variety of services offered by Renovation. The new responsive design offers a consistent appearance across all platforms, including desktop and mobile. The new design also offers increased mobile capabilities and navigation. For details, go online at: http://www.virdenmd.com.
