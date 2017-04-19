 Renown Children’s Hospital recognized | nnbw.com

Renown Children's Hospital recently became the first hospital in Nevada to be recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program.

Renown Children's Hospital achieved the highest level of certification as a certified Safe Sleep Champion. This certification requires a hospital to have a safe sleep policy in place, offer education for parents, use sleep sacks instead of receiving blankets, provide community and media outreach on safe sleep and keep a record of progress and successes.