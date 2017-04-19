Renown Health named finalist for military award | nnbw.com

Renown Health has been named one of 30 finalists for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. This year's finalists were selected from 3,064 nominations submitted by Guardsmen and Reservists.

Renown Health has partnered with the Army's Partnership for Youth Success Program, which uses its connections in private industry, academia, and state and local public institutes to provide job interviews and potential employment to separating service members.

For more information about the Freedom Award and this year's Freedom Award finalists, visit http://www.FreedomAward.mil.