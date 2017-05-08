Renown honored by the American Heart and Stroke Association | nnbw.com

Renown Regional Medical Center has been honored by the American Heart and Stroke Association for high quality heart and stroke care.

In heart care, Renown Regional was awarded The Get with the Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Achievement for continually treating heart patients using the highest standards of care as well as AHA's Mission: Lifeline Gold receiving honor for treating heart attacks.

In stroke care, Renown Regional was awarded The Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award. This recognizes hospitals that provide the best treatment based on national guidelines and administer lifesaving drugs to stroke patients within 60 minutes of arrival.