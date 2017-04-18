Revision Brewing wins at IPA Festival | nnbw.com

Revision Brewing wins at IPA Festival
April 18, 2017
Revision Brewing Company brewmasters Jeremy Warren and Head Brewer Jeb Taylor's Revision IPA won the 1st place Gold medal at the 20th annual IPA Festival held at the Bistro in Hayward, Calif.
