Ribbon cutting for Spanish Springs Grocery Outlet

The opening of the new Grocery Outlet in Spanish Springs will be celebrated with a store ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

This new store is owned and operated independently by Sara and Dean Biggs who have 35 years of grocery experience and also own the Lemmon Valley Grocery Outlet.

A Community Grand Opening Event will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The first 100 customers in line will receive 25 percent off coupons (must be 18 or older) and customers can enter to win $500 in Grocery Outlet gift cards. The drawing will take place Dec. 9 and the winner need not be present to win.

Additional grand opening events include complimentary coffee and treats; spin and win on Wheel of Bargains; balloon twister; live radio remote; complimentary wine tasting and Revision Brewing Beer tasting (must be 21 years of age or older).

The Spanish Springs Grocery Outlet is located at 1300 Disc Drive in Sparks.