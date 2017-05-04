Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada needs golf tourney teams | nnbw.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada (RMHC® Northern Nevada or Reno Ronald McDonald House®), a non-profit that provides lodging for families with hospitalized children, is seeking a few more teams to join its 32nd Annual RMHC Golf Tournament on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.

By filling both the Hills and Lakes courses, the charity aims to reach funding objectives for the year.

To secure a foursome, visit http://www.rmhc- reno.org or call 775- 322-4663. For additional information or media inquiries, email Rachel Gattuso at rachel@rmhc-reno.org or call 775-322-4663.