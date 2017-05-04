Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada needs golf tourney teams | nnbw.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada needs golf tourney teams
May 4, 2017
Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada (RMHC® Northern Nevada or Reno Ronald McDonald House®), a non-profit that provides lodging for families with hospitalized children, is seeking a few more teams to join its 32nd Annual RMHC Golf Tournament on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.
By filling both the Hills and Lakes courses, the charity aims to reach funding objectives for the year.
To secure a foursome, visit http://www.rmhc- reno.org or call 775- 322-4663. For additional information or media inquiries, email Rachel Gattuso at rachel@rmhc-reno.org or call 775-322-4663.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Reno’s first container park and beer garden opens for business
- Six new retailers to join The Outlets at Legends, 75,000 square feet of retail space under construction
- Eldorado Resorts completes acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos
- Changing tempo: Storey County and TRI Center prepare for change with retirement of team leader
- 44-unit apartment building sells for $3.8M in Reno