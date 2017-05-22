RSCVA launches new marketing campaign | nnbw.com

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) unveiled Thursday, May 11, its new logo and marketing campaign to attract more visitors to the Reno-Tahoe region.

The campaign contrasts the beauty and outdoor adventure of Lake Tahoe and the urban vibe of Reno.

The new campaign is, "contrasting a little more of the urban grit of Reno and the outdoor adventure of Tahoe to help the visitor understand the proximity of the two," Jennifer Cunningham, executive vice president of marketing for the RSCVA, said.

Cunningham explained that the RSCVA has been working on this new campaign for the past two years. A year ago, the organization hired BVK, a full-service advertising agency based out of Milwaukee, Wis., to help develop the campaign.

During a presentation given at the American Marketing Association/American Advertising Federation luncheon on May 11 at the Atlantis Casino Resort, Victoria Simmons, BVK vice president and group account director, identified some of the challenges that Reno-Tahoe region currently faces.

These challenges include low repeat visitation among non-gaming visitors, fragmented or negative perceptions of the area and a very male-dominated visitor base. She explained that the new campaign works to attract more women since the demographic tends to be key decision makers of households when planning vacations.

The new campaign features big, bold images targeted at Generation X and Millennials. It will emphasize aspects such as the mural art, craft breweries, outdoor activities, as well as the new companies coming to northern Nevada.

"It is much more about capturing the raw, in the moment activity," Kevin Kriehn, executive creative director for BVK, said at the event.

The campaign costs $4.4 million. It is funded by money from a $2 room surcharge tax that was approved by the Nevada Legislature in 2015. The increase in funds and the rebound in the economy provide more marketing opportunities for RSCVA. Cunningham explained that they will be marketing the campaign within airports.

"Now, for the first time in a decade, we are able to talk to air markets," Cunningham said.

The campaign will roll out in the Bay Area, Seattle and Los Angels areas and will include print, radio, outdoor, and video elements. For more information, go to https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/.