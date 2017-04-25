RSCVA releases April hotel room stats | nnbw.com

Taxable room revenues for the month of April were $27,199,536 in Reno-Sparks are above prior year by $5,166,705 (23.5 percent), according to a report released by the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitor Authority (RSCVA). Cash occupied room nights of 287,960 are above prior year by 23,676 (9 percent). Compensated occupied room nights of 71,430 are above prior year by 2,431 (3.5 percent), and 28-day occupied room nights of 117,024 are above prior year by 12,412 (11.9 percent). Total occupied rooms for the month (Cash,Comp, 28-day) of 476,414 are 38,519 (8.8 percent) above the prior year.