RTC earns sustainability award

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) earned an award for its Sustainability Plan from the Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association for Outstanding Plan Implementation.

The RTC replaced older-model diesel buses with four fully electric buses and is adding 17 more to its fleet within the next 18 months. The RTC's two transit stations in downtown Reno and Sparks are LEED-certified facilities, earning Gold- and Silver-level certifications, respectively, from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). These facilities include low-flow water infrastructure, energy-efficient lighting and a solar PV array. Additionally, the RTC continues to work to retrofit existing buildings with more energy-efficient LED lighting, solar arrays and low-flow water fixtures.