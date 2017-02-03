RTIA’s Timber Ridge Restaurant nominated for USA Today honor | nnbw.com

For the second year in a row, Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s Timber Ridge Restaurant has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Favorite Airport Bar/Restaurant Atmosphere.

Persons can vote for USA Today’s 10 Best awards through Monday, Feb. 13. To cast a vote, go online at: http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-airport-bar-restaurant-atmosphere-2017/timber-ridge-reno-tahoe-international-airport-rno/share/.